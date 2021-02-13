North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. North America Water Treatment Chemicals market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. North America Water Treatment Chemicals market report also includes new upcoming technology of North America Water Treatment Chemicals Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Market Overview:

The North America water treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019 â€“ 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the stringent regulatory requirements to control produced and wastewater disposal from both municipal & industrial sources, and increasing oil & gas production and growing demand from power industry in the United States. On the flip side, increasing popularity for chlorine alternatives for cooling water treatment serves as one of the stumbling blocks in the growth of the studied market.

– The municipal segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to strict regulation leading to increased usage for proper wastewater disposal.

– The increasing pressure on water resources leading to awareness of reuse of water and growing acceptance and usage of green chemicals are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– In North America, United States is expected to dominate the demand for water treatment chemicals, owing to stringent regulations related to wastewater disposal.

North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Covers Key Players:

Albemarle Corporation

Buckman

ChemTreat Inc.

DowDuPont

Ecolab

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Italmatch Chemicals SpA

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Nouryon

Platinum Equity LLC (through acquisition of Lonza’s water care business)

SNF Holding Company

Solenis (along with BASF water chemicals division)

Solvay

SUEZ

Veolia Water Technologies

yal DSM Company