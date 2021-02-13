North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Dynamics, 2021 Demand Analysis & Forecast by Regional Status, Key Players and Growth Trends, Challenges Forecast to 2024

The “North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. North America Water Treatment Chemicals market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. North America Water Treatment Chemicals market report also includes new upcoming technology of North America Water Treatment Chemicals Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14353010
Market Overview:
North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14353010
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global North America Water Treatment Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Key Market Trends:
Municipal Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Municipal is the fastest growing segment mainly due to the government focusing on developing municipal wastewater treatment plants mostly in the urban areas, which will augment the use of water treatment chemicals over the forecast period.
– The United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) emphasizes on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment area, and estimated capital investment of about USD 600 billion toward its improvement over the coming two decades.
– The USEPA has also been focusing on supplying clean drinking water and runs a fund called â€˜Clean Water State Revolving Fund, by which it finances the environmental compliances. Such initiatives, in turn, increase the usage of water treatment chemicals.
– Thus, the use of water treatment chemicals is increasing, owing to a greater demand for purifying drinking water in the country.
United States to Dominate the Market in the Region
– United States dominated the demand for water treatment chemicals in the region during 2018.
– A resurgence in the manufacturing sector is creating a demand for industrial waste water treatment, given the growing need for water conservation and stringent environmental regulations. This in turn, has increased the need for water treatment operations, thereby driving the market for water treatment chemicals.
– The thermoelectric power plants in the United States use about 160 billion gallons of water per day for cooling purposes. There are around 1,740 natural gas-fired power plants, about 511 coal-fired power plants, 99 nuclear power reactors, and 1,098 oil-fired power plants in the United States, which constitute 90% of the power produced in the country. All these plants use wastewater treatment chemicals in huge amounts.
– Moreover, the United States is one of the highest consumers of water in the world. Approximately 80% of the water and wastewater treatment industry is owned and managed publicly in the country.
– Hence, all such trends is likely to drive the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.
Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for Single User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14353010
Detailed TOC of North America Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal from both Municipal and Industrial Sources
4.1.2 Increasing Oil and Gas Production and Growing Demand from Power Industry in United States
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Popularity for Chlorine Alternatives for Cooling Water Treatment
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Policies and Regulations
4.6 Technological Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Biocides and Disinfectants
5.1.2 Coagulants and Flocculants
5.1.3 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
5.1.4 Defoamers and Defoaming Agents
5.1.5 pH Adjusters and Softeners
5.1.6 Other Chemicals
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Electric Power Generation
5.2.2 Oil and Gas (Including Petrochemicals)
5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing
5.2.4 Mining and Mineral Processing
5.2.5 Municipal
5.2.6 Food and Beverage
5.2.7 Pulp and Paper
5.2.8 Others End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 United States
5.3.2 Canada
5.3.3 Mexico
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.2 Buckman
6.4.3 ChemTreat Inc.
6.4.4 DowDuPont
6.4.5 Ecolab
6.4.6 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
6.4.7 Italmatch Chemicals SpA
6.4.8 Kemira Oyj
6.4.9 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
6.4.10 Nouryon
6.4.11 Platinum Equity LLC (through acquisition of Lonza’s water care business)
6.4.12 SNF Holding Company
6.4.13 Solenis (along with BASF water chemicals division)
6.4.14 Solvay
6.4.15 SUEZ
6.4.16 Veolia Water Technologies
6.4.17 yal DSM Company
6.4.18 Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Possible Usage as Treatment for Cancer
7.2 Developing Methods to Produce Customized Nano-Ceramics
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Price Labelling Machines Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Aluminum Titanate Ceramics Market Size and Growth Prospects 2020 – Global Leading Players, Business Share with Regional Trends, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Global Phosphatidylserine Market Size Analysis 2020 with Covid-19 Impact on Share, Estimated CAGR 10.2%, Business Growth Forecast to 2025
Medical Instrument Cabinets Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Atmospheric Plasma Systems Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFCs) Market Share Analysis with Top Players, Dynamics, Segmentation by Types and Applications, Global Size Forecast to 2024
High Waist Pantyhose Market Share and Growth Demand Status 2021, Latest Trends of Industry with Covid-19 Impact, Breakdown by Top Company with Growth Size, Future Plans Forecast to 2026
Molecular Sieve Adsorbents 3A Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis by Growth Scenario 2021 Key Findings of Global Industry, Top Manufacturers Overview, Progressive Status till 2026
Rectocele Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Dual Interface IC Card Market: Growth Challenges, Production Capacity, Market Share, Opportunities and Forthcoming Developments, By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020 – 2025
Domestic Smoke Alarms Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co