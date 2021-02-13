Bio-based Adhesives Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Bio-based Adhesives Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Bio-based Adhesives market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Bio-based Adhesives market report also includes new upcoming technology of Bio-based Adhesives Industry that will help to our clients.
The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others.
Market Overview:
Bio-based Adhesives Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Bio-based Adhesives Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Bio-based Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Key Market Trends:
Paper, Board, and, Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market
– An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport, or for aesthetic reasons. Most of the packaging materials currently being used are made from the combination of different materials laminated together with the help of adhesives.
– Applications of bio-based adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products.
– The improvement in living standards and higher purchasing incomes, especially in eastern European and North American countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging has, in turn, increased the consumption of bio-based adhesives.
– The biggest market for bio-based adhesives in the global scenario has been the paper, board, and packaging segment, and the packaging segment represents the fastest-growing end-user segment. Europe is the second-largest market for packaging in the world, after Asia-Pacific.
– Another factor contributing to the potential demand for bio-based adhesives within packaging is the traditionally low levels of automation, which causes many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.
– Hence paper, board, and packaging industry is likely to dominate the market.
Europe to dominate the market
– In 2018, Europe domianted the bio-based adhesives market owing to the high demand from countries like Germany.
– Germany is the major consumer of bio-based adhesives in the European region, with many major companies having their presence in the country.
– Germany is a major producer of natural rubber- and starch-based adhesives in the global scenario.
– The increase in the production of bio-succinic acid in Germany has supported the production of bio-based label adhesives that are based on bio-succinic acid.
– In Italy, the market for modular construction is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period, with increase in residential construction activities and various institutional projects.
– Hence, Europe is likely to domiante the bio-based adhesives market and is expected to witness the highest market share during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Bio-based Adhesives Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Packaging Sector
4.1.2 Stringent Regulations for Conventional Adhesives in the United States
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low Shelf Life and Performance in Comparison to Petroleum-based Adhesives
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Raw Materials
5.1.1 Rosin
5.1.2 Starch
5.1.3 Lignin
5.1.4 Soy
5.1.5 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging
5.2.3 Healthcare
5.2.4 Personal Care
5.2.5 Woodworking and Joinery
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M Company
6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
6.4.3 Artimelt AG
6.4.4 Ashland Inc.
6.4.5 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.6 H.B. Fuller
6.4.7 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
6.4.8 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.9 Ingredion Incorporated
6.4.10 Mapei S.p.A.
6.4.11 Master Bond Inc.
6.4.12 Paramelt B.V.
6.4.13 Sika AG
6.4.14 Solenis
6.4.15 Emsland Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growth in Residential Construction in Asia-Pacific
7.2 Growing Modular Construction Activities
