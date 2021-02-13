Polymer Stabilizers Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

The “Polymer Stabilizers Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Polymer Stabilizers market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Polymer Stabilizers market report also includes new upcoming technology of Polymer Stabilizers Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14353012

Market Overview:

Some Major Points Covered in Polymer Stabilizers Market Report:

Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysis

Market, by Type

Market, by Application

Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)

Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Competitive Landscape

Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Analysis and Forecast by Region

New Project Feasibility Analysis

Research Finding and Conclusion

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14353012

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polymer Stabilizers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Packaging Industry

– Packaging was the fastest growing end-user industry in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position through the forecast period.

– Packaging products such as bottles and food packaged items are required to survive extreme conditions such as heat, light and humidity without any appearance changes and premature mechanical failure during the service life of the product. To achieve this, the addition of suitable stabilizers such as antioxidants, processing and heat stabilizers, UV and light stabilizers, processing aids etc. are required. The addition of these stabilizers also allows for the development of newer applications for plastics.

– Polymer stabilizers are also widely used in agricultural packaging applications. Agricultural films and plastics are designed as such that they impart properties such as protection against UV radiation, extreme temperatures and chemicals required for crop protection as they are used in greenhouses, tunnels, mulches and irrigation systems.

– Globally, the food safety and packaging norms are getting stricter and is hence promoting good quality packaging, increasing the demand of polymer stabilizers periodically.

– According to the Packaging Distributors of America, the global packaging industry was worth more than USD 424 billion in 2017 and is growing at an annual rate of around 3.5% through the years.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Regional Market

– China is the largest consumer and manufacturer of polymers in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing manufacturing activities in the country, and the increasing production of plastics & polymers in the region is expected to drive the polymer stabilizers market.

– According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, plastic processing enterprises which was almost 13,000 in 2011 reached over 15,000 in 2017 and further through 2018. Production volume of plastic products in the country was 75.155 million tons in 2017, which further increased through 2018. Growing plastic production in the country is expected to increase the demand for polymer stabilizers used in plastic production.

– Additionally, China is the second largest packaging country in the world, and is now an important part of China’s manufacturing system. The country’s packaging industry is expected to reach CNY 2.5 trillion by 2020, owing to the increasing purchasing power among individuals, people venturing into packaged food, and ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food, as well as variety of beverages, including health drinks.

– Chinese market for consumer goods performed very well in 2018, as a growing middle class of consumers showed signs of advancing their efforts to live healthier and more enjoyable lives. The result was a 4.3% increase in total value growth for the market in 2017, and further more in 2018.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the market for polymer stabilizers through the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for Single User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14353012

Detailed TOC of Polymer Stabilizers Market Report 2021-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Energy Efficient Plastics in Construction Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer (HALS) in Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Antioxidants

5.1.1.1 Primary Antioxidants

5.1.1.2 Secondary Antioxidants

5.1.2 Heat Stabilizer

5.1.3 Light Stabilizer

5.1.3.1 UV Absorber

5.1.3.2 UV Quencher

5.1.3.3 Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer (HALS)

5.1.4 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging (Including Films & Sheets)

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Consumer Goods

5.2.4 Building & Construction

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America (Including Mexico)

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ADEKA CORPORATION

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Clariant

6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.7 Merck KGaA

6.4.8 Nouryon

6.4.9 PMC Group

6.4.10 SABO S.p.A.

6.4.11 Solvay SA

6.4.12 SONGWON

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Market Revenue, Business Growth 2020: Demand and Applications, Business Statistics, Competitors Strategy, Size, Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Global Plastic Candle Holders Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025

Cresol Market Growth Opportunities, Size Outlook 2020: Business Prospect and Industry Share, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Vibratory Screen Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 3.6%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2020 to 2025

Corn Fiber Gum Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Cultured Meats Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Carbon Prepreg Market Share Analysis with Top Players, Dynamics, Segmentation by Types and Applications, Global Size Forecast to 2024

Parachutes Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2021 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Liquid Phytases Market 2021 – Top Key Players with Industry Growth Rate, Global Size and Share, Business opportunities, Industry Segment by Regions 2026

Probiotics Compound Feed Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Combustion Controls Equipment Market Forecast Report 2020 by Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Business Insights, Challenges, CAGR Analysis and Worldwide Key Growth Factors, Future Trends Share and Foreseen till 2025

Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Growth Rate and Business Share 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report to 2026 | Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/