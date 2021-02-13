Scandium Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Scandium Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Scandium market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Scandium market report also includes new upcoming technology of Scandium Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14353015

Market Overview:

Some Major Points Covered in Scandium Market Report:

Introduction and Market Overview

Industry Chain Analysis

Market, by Type

Market, by Application

Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)

Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Competitive Landscape

Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Analysis and Forecast by Region

New Project Feasibility Analysis

Research Finding and Conclusion

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14353015

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Scandium market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense Segment to Dominate the Market

– One of the most important uses of scandium is in the preparation of aluminum-scandium alloy, which is used in the aerospace industry during the manufacturing of aircraft.

– Addition of scandium with aluminum helps to improve strength, increase heat tolerance, promotes corrosion resistance, extends weldability, and weld strength to an array of aluminum alloy materials.

– According to the aircraft designers, about 0.1% to 0.5% trace amount of scandium added to aluminum can help to increase not only the strength of aluminum but also helps to reduce the weight of aircrafts by 15% – 20%.

– With growing security concerns and increasing commercial use of aircrafts as a medium of conveyance, the demand for aircrafts has been increasing across the globe. With this, various aircraft production orders have been lined up for delivery in the coming years.

– Hence, with the production of aircrafts to deliver the aircraft orders from the defense as well as the aviation industry, the demand for aluminum alloys is projected to increase, which is further likely to increase the demand for scandium during the forecast period.

– Besides, with increasing construction of airports in countries, such as China, India, Qatar, and others, the demand for aircrafts is further expected to increase, driving the demand for aluminum and thereby, scandium in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investments and production in the end-user industries, such as aerospace & defense, electronics, ceramics, etc., are driving the demand for scandium in the region.

– The Asia-Pacific region consists of 4 of the top 10 countries in terms of defense spending. The spending is increasing in recent years with the rise in terrorism and rising security concerns in the region. China is just behind the United States in terms of defense spending.

– China is the largest producer of aircrafts in the region and invests heavily on research, development & innovation in the field of aerospace & defense.

– China holds the world largest industrial manufacturing base and is the largest electronic producer in the world. The country not only supports the domestic demand but also caters to the demand in international markets. Thus, with the growing demand for electronic products, 3D printers, lights, automobiles, etc. across the globe, industrial output in China is also increasing.

– Besides, countries like India, and South Korea are also witnessing substantial increase in the demand for scandium.

– In India and South Korea, increasing investments & production in electronics industry, increased defense spending, and growing ceramic demand & production, are driving the demand for scandium.

– Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for scandium market in the region during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for Single User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14353015

Detailed TOC of Scandium Market Report 2021-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (Sofcs)

4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Other Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness and High Cost Association

4.2.2 Inconsistent Supply

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Oxide

5.1.2 Fluoride

5.1.3 Chloride

5.1.4 Nitrate

5.1.5 Iodide

5.1.6 Alloy

5.1.7 Carbonate and Others

5.2 By End-User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

5.2.3 Electronics

5.2.4 Ceramics

5.2.5 Lighting

5.2.6 Phosphorous CRT (Displays)

5.2.7 3D Printing

5.2.8 Other End-User Industries (Chemical Refining, Sports Goods, and Automotive)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Aesar

6.4.2 Atlantic Equipment Engineers (Micron Metal, Inc.)

6.4.3 Cathay Advanced Materials Limited

6.4.4 Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd

6.4.5 DNI Metals Inc.

6.4.6 Galileo Resources PLC

6.4.7 GFS Chemicals

6.4.8 Hunan Oriental Scandium Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Materion Corporation (Cerac Inc.)

6.4.10 Orbite Technologies Inc.

6.4.11 Platina Resources Limited

6.4.12 Scandium International Mining Corp.

6.4.13 Stanford Materials Corporation

6.4.14 Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

6.4.15 Treibacher Industrie AG

6.4.16 Australian Mines Ltd

6.4.17 Huizhou Top Metal Materials Co. Ltd (TOPM)

6.4.18 Rusal

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus toward Usage in Automotive industry

7.2 Aerospace & Defense Applications

7.3 Australia – the New Growth Hub

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Acid Stable Blue Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Ultrasonic Through Beam Sensor Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2025 | Growth Factors by Regions, Key Market Findings and Future Prospects, and Demand Status Analysis

Bone Growth Therapy Devices Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Sports Bicycle Market Size, Share by Latest Research 2020: Impact of Covid-19, Growth by CAGR 5.82%, Business Prospects Forecast 2020 to 2025

Industrial Barcode Printer Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Lighting in Hospitality Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Future Plans of Leading Manufacturers, Growth Key Factors, and Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Baby Care Products Market Share Value Analysis- Global Business Growth 2021, Size and Recent Trends, Demand of Top Regions with Forecast Analysis till 2024

Hyaluronic Acid Injection Market Size and Growth Insights by Global Key Players 2021 Evolving Technologies with Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Industry Trends Forecast to 2026

Pet Drinking Fountains Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2021 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Antistatic Filter Bag Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Baby Monitor Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2020 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

RTD Coffee Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/