Bioceramics Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:
Bioceramics Market Covers Key Players:
Some Major Points Covered in Bioceramics Market Report:
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Market, by Type
- Market, by Application
- Production, Value (USD) by Region (2014-2019)
- Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
- Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Bioceramics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Key Market Trends:
Orthopedics Segment to Dominate the Market Demand
– Orthopedics segment dominates the demand for bioceramics across the globe, owing to its importance in replacing and repairing hip joints, knees, and other bones.
– Owing to its anti-microbial properties, resistance to acid and base solution, change in pH value, as well as high temperature, bioceramics are widely popular for use in orthopedic applications.
– With growth in aging population, majorly in countries, such as Japan, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Portugal, and others, joint & bone related health problems have increased among the population.
– Thus, technological advancement and growing income-levels of the population has made it possible for such aged population to replace & repair joints through surgery to facilitate comfort. This has been increasing the demand for bioceramics for orthopedic applications.
– Besides, cases of chronic diseases and accidents leading to fractures are also increasing the demand for bioceramics for medical industry.
– Thus, such trends are further expected to continue driving the demand for bioceramics for orthopedic applications during the forecast period.
Europe to Dominate the Market
– Europe accounts for more than 40% of the global demand for bioceramics. Countries such as Italy, Germany, Portugal, Finland, Greece, Sweden, France, Denmark, and others, are among the countries with high elderly population.
– With the growing age, the medical assistance need is increasing healthcare spending in such countries.
– The demand for bioceramics in such countries is driven by the growing treatments related to dental, bone, and other lifestyle-related chronic diseases.
– Besides Europe, North America stands to be the fastest growing market for bioceramics owing to increasing healthcare spending at a noticeable rate, with increased health concerns among the population.
– Moreover, Europe and North American market stand to be the leaders in the manufacturing of bioceramics used for hard tissue replacements. Companies in these regions are also engaged in continuous research and development activities in the field of healthcare, including research related to heart tissue replacement technologies and methods.
– All such factors are expected to drive the demand for bioceramics market during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Bioceramics Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Biocompatible Materials
4.1.2 Increasing Usage in Dental Care
4.1.3 Increase in Ageing Population Leading to Increase in Spinal and Ortho-biological Surgeries
4.1.4 Increasing Usage for Replacing Diseased Hard Tissues of the Body
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Clinical and Regulatory Processes
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Materials
5.1.1 Aluminum Oxide
5.1.2 Zirconia
5.1.3 Calcium Phosphate
5.1.4 Calcium Sulphate
5.1.5 Carbon
5.1.6 Glass
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Bio-Inert
5.2.2 Bio-Active
5.2.3 Bio-Resorbable
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Bio-Medical
5.3.2 Orthopedics
5.3.3 Dental
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Amedica Corporation
6.4.2 GNI Group Ltd
6.4.3 Bonesupport AB
6.4.4 Cam Bioceramics B.V.
6.4.5 Carborundum Universal Ltd
6.4.6 Ceramtec
6.4.7 Collagen Matrix
6.4.8 CoorsTek Inc.
6.4.9 Dentsply Sirona
6.4.10 Doceram Medical Ceramics GmbH
6.4.11 Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd
6.4.12 Kyocera Corporation
6.4.13 Morgan Advanced Materials
6.4.14 Danaher
6.4.15 Ivoclar Vivadent
6.4.16 Stryker
6.4.17 The Royal DSM Company
6.4.18 Tosoh Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Possible Usage as Treatment for Cancer
7.2 Developing Methods to Produce Customized Nano-Ceramics
