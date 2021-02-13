Fire Safety Systems Market Share with Trends 2021 Future Outlook, Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, Specifications with Historical Growth Rate till 2024

The “Fire Safety Systems Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Fire Safety Systems market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Fire Safety Systems market report also includes new upcoming technology of Fire Safety Systems Industry that will help to our clients.
Market Overview:
Fire Safety Systems Market Covers Key Players:
Scope of the Report:
The study of the fire safety systems market has considered the type of safety system with fire detectors and suppressors such as gas, foam, and detectors. The after sales services are not part of the study for the market estimation.
Key Market Trends:
Industrial Segment to Have Significant Growth
– Due to the increasing adoption of safety standards, the safety systems are demanded in several process industries such as power generation, water and wastewater, food manufacturing, metal and mining, paper & pulp industries, and textile manufacturing and processing industry.
– The number of industrial accidents has increased over the years globally. According to the Japan Industrial Safety and Health Association (JISHA), there were more than 150 incidences of industrial fire, bursts, and explosions in 2017.
– The stringent government regulations are making the industries mandatory to install the fire safety systems in the plants and factories. Moreover, awareness campaigns have driven the consumers to buy products from companies which are looking forward towards human health and safety in the manufacturing plants.
Asia-Pacific Estimate to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region
– Asia-Pacific has major developing countries like India and China, where significant expansions of industries and manufacturing factories are taking place. The revenue is expected to grow for the Fire and Safety System Market.
– For instance, in India the formation of the new textile park taking place which will have eight major textile units including Major players like Raymond. Raymond is investing Rs.1400 crores for this expansion.
– The Government has mandated the fire safety systems for the kitchens in all the restaurants in India, and at present, very few restaurants are equipped with fire safety systems. Also, Mumbai High Court ordered BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to build an app to check whether the restaurant has fire safety provided. Such actions are expected to drive the adoption in the market for a better solution.
Detailed TOC of Fire Safety Systems Market Report 2021-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Mandates
4.3.2 Rise in Deaths and Loss of Property Due to Fire Breakouts
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs of Fire Safety Systems
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Company Profiles
5.1.1 Johnson Controls International plc
5.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
5.1.3 Gentex Corporation
5.1.4 United Technologies Corporation
5.1.5 Siemens AG
5.1.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
5.1.7 Halma PLC
5.1.8 Hochiki Corporation
5.1.9 Viking Group, Inc.
5.1.10 Victaulic Co.
5.1.11 Fike Corporation
5.1.12 Securiton AG
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Technology
6.1.1 Passive Fire Safety Systems
6.1.2 Active Fire Safety Systems
6.2 By Product
6.2.1 Fire Detector
6.2.1.1 Detectors
6.2.1.2 Alarms
6.2.2 Gas
6.2.3 Foam
6.2.4 Othet Products
6.3 By End User
6.3.1 Commercial
6.3.2 Industrial
6.3.3 Government
6.3.4 Other End Users
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.1.1 US
6.4.1.2 Canada
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.2.1 UK
6.4.2.2 Germany
6.4.2.3 France
6.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.3.1 China
6.4.3.2 India
6.4.3.3 Japan
6.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
