Jam, Jelly, and Preserves Market SWOT Analysis 2021: Report by Top Key Players, International Business Trends, Growth Influencing Factors, and Technology Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

The global jam, jelly, and preserves market is projected to register CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Jams, jellies and preserves are having a growing demand all over the world. In regions like Europe and North America it is consumed on a daily basis by consumers of all age group. Jams, jellies and preserves have become part of their daily meal.

– The increased health issues such as obesity, diabetes etc. and the availabilty of other spreads in the market are the major restraints.

– As a result consumers are demanding for jams, jellies and preserves that are fortified, contains low fat, low sugar etc.

– Owing to the growing demand of clean label ingredients there is an increase in the usage of natural and organic ingredients in the preparation of jams, jellies and preserves. Jam, Jelly, and Preserves Market Covers Key Players:

B&G Foods Holdings Corp.

Bonne Maman

Premier Foods

ConAgra Foods Inc.

F. Duerr & Sons Ltd

Hartley’s