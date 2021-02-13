Smart Lighting Market Report by Rising Opportunity, Growth Share, and Development Trends, Growing Demand and Business Outlook till 2021-2024

The “Smart Lighting Market” report provides analysis on the global market defines the analysis of all of the segments, along with the market sizing, year-over-year expansion analysis, and structure of this industry. It delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges that play a crucial role in the growth of the market. Smart Lighting market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by the power of suppliers and consumers. Smart Lighting market report also includes new upcoming technology of Smart Lighting Industry that will help to our clients.

The report provides a complete overview of the market trade scenario, size, segmentation, competition scenario and others. It provides the perfect industry detailed description of the different products and service segments associated with the key players.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14353025

Market Overview:

The smart lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Growing demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, wireless optical networking data transmission technology, and the emergence of light fidelity (Li-Fi) technology is resulting in the growth of adoption of smart lighting. Also, the government spendings on smart architectures and rapid urbanization have drawn the attention of the residential, commercial, and industrial users to adopt smart lighting.

– The increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems is enhancing the adoption of connected and smart lighting, which is, in turn, impacting the growth of the market.

– The growing trend of integrating the technology with the lighting system is gaining momentum. For instance, GEâ€™s Link Smart Light product is backed up by an app, Wink, to control lighting from any location, which enhances the consumer experience. Apart from GE, many companies, such as Philips Hue, Samsung Smart Bulb, LG Smart Lamp Lumen Smartbulb, LIFX, and Belkin WeMo, have come up with such technology-integrated lighting products.

– The increasing number of issues related to environmental safety is influencing the various governments to research and adopt intelligent lighting which is owing to the growth of the smart lighting market. Smart Lighting Market Covers Key Players:

Cree Inc.

Signify N.V.

Wipro Limited

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

GE Sensing & Inspection Technologies GmbH

Universal Lighting Solutions