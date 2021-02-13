Global Baobab Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Baobab fruit is a wholesome nutrient fruit that has different uses as per its form. Baobab is gaining popularity in various industries such as functional foods, beverages, sauces & seasonings, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others, which is boosting the growth of the market. The high shelf life of the product is having a positive impact on the growth of the market. Increasing awareness of the baobab in various regions is expected to surge the growth of the market. Moreover, continuous R&D is likely to lubricate the growth of the baobab market with various innovations globally. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.3% of baobab market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Baobab Market Segmentation:

Baobab market is segmented based on species, form, application, and the region.

Baobab Market Analysis:

Baobab market is segmented based on species such as Adansonia Digitata, Kilima, Grandidieri, Madagascariensis, and others. Among all, the Digitata is the most commonly available source for baobab, which grows in various parts of Africa and the Middle East including Yemen, Oman, and Ghana.

Based on the form, the global baobab market is segmented into oil, powder, fruit pulp, and others. Among all, the baobab oil is dominating the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to its rising demand for cosmetics. The Baobab powder is the second largest segment of the baobab market and is projected to continue its growth in the coming years.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into a functional food, beverages, sauces & seasonings, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The cosmetics segment is dominating the market based on the high application of baobab oil as a skin and hair moisturizer. However, the functional foods segment is projected to grow substantially over the forecasted period based on increasing awareness towards the nutritional value associated with baobab.

Baobab is a type of fruit, which can be sourced from any one of nine species of Adansonia tree majorly found in Africa, Australia, Arabia, and Madagascar. It has numerous biological properties including antimicrobial, anti-malarial, diarrhea, anemia, asthma, antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory activities. It is available in different forms including oil, powder, pulp, and others. Baobab oil is used in personal care products as an emollient and skin and hair conditioner. Moreover, baobab pulp and powder are used in smoothies, sauces, supplements, and desserts.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the Baobab Market,

Afriplex (PTY) Ltd. (South Africa)

Mighty Baobab Limited (U.K.)

Eco products (South Africa)

Baobab Fruit Company Senegal (Italy)

B’Ayoba (Zimbabwe)

Organic Africa (Zimbabwe)

