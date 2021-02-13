Global Perfume & Fragrances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The global perfume and fragrance market are observing a remarkable growth owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle of consumers. With more and more consumers spending on personal care & beauty products is expected to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of perfumery products which in turn intensifies the sales of perfume & fragrance products during the forecast period.

Perfume & Fragrances Industry are used to get rid of unwanted body smell produced due to sweating. Perfume is a blend of chemical compounds, fixatives and solvents. Fragrance is combined in order to impart peculiar and distinctive odorous into the preparations. Perfumes are formulated using a mixture of aroma chemicals extracted from natural or synthetic ingredients.

The global perfume & fragrance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the review period. This is attributed to the high usage of perfumes, cosmetics, incense, body care products. Among the European countries, France is majorly driving the market of perfume & fragrances in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% during the review period. In Asia Pacific region, India is expected to hold 17% market share in the year 2017.

However, allergies and intolerance caused by extensive use of synthetic fine perfume & fragrance, owing to skin and respiratory organs is expected to have a negative impact on the global perfume & fragrance market. Also, stringent regulations on product certification and labelling for consumer safety has pushed the manufacturers to change their production process which involves high investments, putting the perfume and fragrance market on negative side.

Owing to increasing health consciousness, consumers are found to have a high demand for natural ingredients for perfume & fragrance products. Rising health worries among the consumers about the disadvantages of synthetically manufactured perfume & fragrances has an encouraging impact on the use of natural ingredients in the perfume & fragrance market. The rising consumers’ inclination for natural perfume & fragrances will be considered one of the major drivers for perfume & fragrance products market. Nevertheless, all the factors are augmenting perfume & fragrance market to grow at the CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Among the type, includes eau de parfum segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.33% during the given period due to increased use of perfumes, spray deodorants, incense and body care products. Increase in the consumer awareness for personal hygiene is primarily driving the growth of this segment.

Among the consumer group, women segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.67% during the given period. However, demand for perfume & fragrances is expected to increase for the men’s category owing to introduction of new perfumes & deodorants for men and increasing consumer awareness regarding beauty & cosmetics products.

Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

