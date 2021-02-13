Global BIM Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

This report focuses on the global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BIM Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Nemetschek
Bentley Systems
Trimble Navigation
Dassault Systemes
RIB Software
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Cadsoft Corporation
Siemens
AVEVA Group
Aconex
Beck Technology
Inovaya
Synchro
IES
Hongye Technology
Beijing Explorer Software
Lubansoft
Glodon
PKPM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM Management of Design Models
4D BIM Management of Schedule
5D BIM Management of Costs
Market segment by Application, split into
Architects
AEC Engineering Offices
Contractors
Owners
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global BIM Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the BIM Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BIM Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.