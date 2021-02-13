Global Automation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2022

About Automation in Automotive Industry

The global automation market in the automotive industry is a contributing segment of the global industrial automation software market. Industrial automation software includes human-machine interface (HMI), manufacturing execution system (1v1ES), programmable logical controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Industrial automation software is widely used in the oil and gas, power, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, aerospace and defense, and electrical and electronics industries.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global automation market in automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automation market in automotive industry for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Automation Market in Automotive Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• General Electric

• Emerson Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

Other prominent vendors

• Applied Materials

• Apriso

• Aspen Technology

• Aurotek

• Auto Control Systems

• Automation and control systems

• DENSO

• FANUC

Market driver

• Rising technological advances in PLC leading to growth of PAC market

Market trend

• Emergence of smart manufacturing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

