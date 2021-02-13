 Global GROUP BUYING Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026 

Global Group Buying Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Buying development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Groupon
GoodTwo
Meituan Dianping
Alibaba
LivingSocial
Woot
1SaleADay
Ruelala
Hautelook
Zulily
BelleChic
Amazon
JingDong
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
O2O
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Industry
Online Shopping Industry
Food Service Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Group Buying development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Buying are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
