Global Strategic Event Management Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Market Highlights

According to the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global market for event management software is likely to value USD 14.56 Billion with a CAGR of 11.68% during the review period from 2019 to 2025. The growing number of management applications in smartphones is estimated to influence the global event management software market 2020. The increasing ownership of smartphones is likely to augment the market. As per the study by MRFR, more than 2 billion people use smartphones for their personal and professional use. Moreover, technological advancement is playing a crucial role in expanding the market. Moreover, easy affordability of smartphones, high accessibility, and excess social media is users routine life is playing a pivotal role is actuating the market.

However, lack of awareness in developing countries is likely to hinder the market size. Moreover, the lack of technological expertise and the increasing cyber-threats is likely to affect the privacy and security of the data. These factors are likely to affect the growth of the global market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, the outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to bring a slight impact on the global market size. Various regions have been influenced due to the spread of coronavirus. The data experts at MRFR are analyzing the aftermath of COVID-19. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Segmentation:

The global strategic event management software market can be divided on the basis of deployment, application, software type, and region.

On the basis of deployment, the global market for event management can be classified into the cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of application, the global market for event management can be classified into education, government, association, corporate, and others.

On the basis of software type, the global market for event management can be classified into venue sourcing, event, analytics software, registration, on-site technology, event marketing, and others.

On the basis of region, the global market for event management can be classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis

The data analysts at MRFR have thoroughly studied North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The reports reveal that the global market is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. As per the analysis, North America is likely to experience a high growth rate during the forecast period. The region consists of established players who provide an upper hand to the region. Moreover, the increasing need of technically developed methods is another factor leading to market expansion.

Europe is likely to show significant growth during the forecast period. Countries like Germany, UK, Spain, France, Italy, and Sweden are the revenue-generating countries in the region.

On the other hand, APAC is estimated to show a slow growth during the forecast period. Owing to the lack of technological knowledge and advantages of event management softwares, the region is likely to expand at a slow pace.

However, market dynamics are likely to change significantly during the review period. Several regions have been affected due to the spread of COVID-19. We will provide the aftermath COVID-19 report on the impact analysis of the market.

Key Players

The established competitors of the global event management software market are Active network LLC, Centium Software, Cvent, Inc., etouches, Eventbrite, Ungerboeck Software International, Bizzabo, Certain Inc., The Pulse Network, Webconnex, and a few more.

