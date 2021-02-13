 Global E-CIGARETTE AND VAPE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025 

Global E-cigarette and Vape Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Vaping is the inhaling of a vapor created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) or other vaping device. E-cigarettes are battery-powered smoking devices. They have cartridges filled with a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and chemicals. The liquid is heated into a vapor, which the person inhales. That’s why using e-cigarettes is called “vaping.”
Growing concerns over the health risks associated with conventional tobacco cigarettes are expected to prompt adult smokers to switch to e-cigarettes, thereby driving product demand.
The global E-cigarette and Vape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-cigarette and Vape market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of E-cigarette and Vape in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of E-cigarette and Vape in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global E-cigarette and Vape market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global E-cigarette and Vape market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Altria Group, Inc.
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
International Vapor Group
Japan Tobacco
International
NicQuid
Philip Morris International Inc.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.
E-cigarette and Vape market size by Type
By Product
Disposable
Rechargeable
Modular Devices
By Component
Atomizer
Method of Delivery (MOD)
Cartomizer
E-liquid
E-cigarette and Vape market size by Applications
Online
Offline
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global E-cigarette and Vape market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of E-cigarette and Vape market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global E-cigarette and Vape companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of E-cigarette and Vape submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-cigarette and Vape are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-cigarette and Vape market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
