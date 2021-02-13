Global Smartphone Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

The Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow from USD 520.3 billion in 2018 to USD 2297.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4%, during the forecast period.

A smartphone is a cellular phone that is equipped with a combination of integrated computer and other features such as operating system and web browsing which are not originally associated with its traditional counterpart. Increasing use of mobile Internet, high ownership of premium design smartphone, and high disposable income in developing nation are a few factors that are expected to drive the smartphone market during the forecast period. However, data identity and data theft issues are expected to restrain the market. Smartphones are supported by a mobile operating system which offers advanced computing facilities to the device. A smartphone can also work as a digital media player for music, uploading photos and videos through a single interface.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8165

According to MRFR analysis, globally vendors shipped a total of 310 million smartphone units during the first quarter of 2019. Big players like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Apple Inc., and Xiaomi Corporation are expected to dominate the smartphone market during the forecast period. To differentiate their products from competitors, smartphone manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development for incorporating new technologies to launch new and updated products in the market.

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1376195

Key Developments

In December 2018, Nokia Corporation launched Nokia 8.1, a mid-range smartphone with full HD resolution and HDR 10. This smartphone was developed with Android 9.0 operating system, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710, and 3500 mAh battery capacity.

In October 2017, Google LLC launched Pixel 2, a premium smartphone with Android 8.0, AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835, and 4 GB RAM.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190943653728/smartphone-market-research-to-increase-valuation

Competitive Analysis

The global smartphone market is characterized by the presence of a number of global, regional, and local vendors who compete in terms of cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. The market is highly competitive with the players actively competing to gain market share. However, intense competition, rapid advances in connectivity technology, frequent changes in government policies, and environmental regulations are key factors that may limit the market growth.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarketreportss.wordpress.com/2020/02/21/smartphone-market-research-to-increase-valuation-with-surging-investments-by-2025/

Key Players

The prominent players in the smartphone market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Lenovo Group Limited (China), OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd (China), Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd (China), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), and Panasonic Corporation (Japan) among others.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/Smartphone-Market-Research-To-Increase-Valuation-With-Surging-Investments-By-2025-02-21

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/