Global Vision Processing Unit Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

The global vision processing unit market 2020 is assessed to gain a quick mileage. Increasing advancements in technology are supposed to impact the market’s growth curve favorably in the foreseeable future. Market Research Future (MRFR) offers a report that unveils that the vision processing unit market was valued at USD 1.4 Bn in 2018. The vision processing unit market size is supposed to reach a decent valuation by the end of 2025 reflecting a CAGR of 20% across the assessment period (2019 to 2025).

Increasing sales of smartphones is one of the major drivers of the vision processing unit market. In addition, rising application of augmented reality and virtual reality in online gaming industry is also projected to lead the augmentation of the market in the nearby future. The growth of the online gaming industry is projected to boost revenue generation for the players in the vision processing unit market. Rising demand for advanced security and surveillance is also assessed to catapult the vision processing unit market on upward trajectory. The demand for real-time video processing is growing for numerous applications. This factor is supposed to boost proliferation of the vision processing unit market in the upcoming years.

The advancements in microprocessor manufacturing are likely to reduce the cost of video processing units. This, in turn, is assessed to drive the growth of the vision processing unit market in the coming years. Increasing applications of drones are also projected to catalyze the growth rate of the vision processing unit market in the years to come. However, complexities in integration are prognosticated to restrain the growth of the vision processing unit market in the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the vision processing unit market has been segmented into ADAS, drones, AR/VR, cameras, wearables, smartphones, and robotics. Among these, the drones segment is assessed to hold a significant share of the market. It can be accredited to the exponential demand for drones. The product has gained a quick mileage and has found application in the defense sector, which is supposed to impact the vision processing unit market positively.

On the basis of end-user, the vision processing unit market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, security and surveillance, and others. Among these, the security and surveillance segment is projected to strike the highest CAGR across the evaluation period. Rising security concerns are projected to drive the growth of the segment in the upcoming years. Also, the development of new products for the purpose is also projected to augment the segment over the next few years.

Regional Analysis

The geographical evaluation of the vision processing unit market is covered for the regions, such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). These regional segments are then further assessed on the basis of countries for gaining a deeper insight. North America is supposed to account for a significant share of the market. It is because of the rising applications such as surveillance, drones, smartphones, etc. Europe is also prognosticated to have a substantial market share. Asia Pacific, on the other side, is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate. Increasing penetration of smartphones is assessed to drive the growth of the regional vision processing unit market in the region.

