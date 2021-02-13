Nail Polish Remover Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Nail polish remover is either made from organic and non-organic ingredients. Organic nail polish remover is becoming popular among consumers who are allergic to chemicals used in nail polishes remover chemicals such as acetone. Nail polish remover in the form of liquid has become the most popular product among teenage consumers. Many key manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio with variety of organic and non-organic ingredients which helps to remove nail polish in shorter time. Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness among consumers about the use of natural and fewer toxic cosmetics products is boosting the sales of organic nail polish remover since last few years.

Key Findings:

– Organic type nail polish remover is projected to grow at a higher rate as compared to other types

– Nail polish remover in the form of pad will witness higher growth during the forecast period

Market Segments:

– Nail polish remover product has been segmented based on Type which includes organic and non-organic. Organic nail polish remover will witness higher growth rate during forecast period due to high demand for chemical free cosmetic products.

– Nail polish remover product has been segmented based on Product which comprises of acetone, acrylic, ethyl acetate, acetonitrile and others. Acetone nail polish remover holds major market share during the forecast period.

– Nail polish remover market Size has been segmented on the basis of Form which comprises of liquid, pen and pad. The nail polish remover in the form of liquid holds major market share.

– Nail polish remover product has been segmented based on Distribution Channel which comprises store based, and non-store based. Store based sales of nail polish remover will continue to dominate the market during upcoming years.

Study Objectives of Nail Polish Remover Markets

– Detailed analysis of the market segments and sub-segments

– To estimate and forecast market-size by type, product, form distribution channel and region

– To analyze key driving forces which are influencing the market

– Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

– Value Chain Analysis & Supply Chain Analysis of Nail Polish Remover market

– Company profiling of major players in the market

– Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

– Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Key Players

The key players profiled in the Global Nail Polish Remover Market are as

– Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

– Cutex. (U.S.)

– Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey)

– Lakme Cosmetics (India)

– Enliven (U.K.)

– Colorbar (India)

– Karma Organic Spa (U.S.)

Intended Audience

– Nail Polish Remover manufacturers

– Cosmetics manufacturers

– Personal care industry

– E-commerce Industry

– Retailers and wholesalers

– Traders, importers and exporters

Regional Analysis

The Global Nail Polish Remover market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). North America region is estimated to dominate the market followed by the Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are major nail polish remover producers in the North American region. U.S. dominates the market in this region due to increasing demand of organic personal care products. Increasing health awareness and huge consumer base is driving the nail polish remover market in the Asia Pacific region especially in developing countries like China and India. Improvement in production technology and the trend of organic and chemical free products in the European region is playing a key role to boost the organic nail polish remover in the region.

