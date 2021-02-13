Global Rectenna Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

Market Research Future reveals that the global rectenna market’s revenue will reach higher than the previous acquired by the year 2023. Such significant growth is likely to take place at significant CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Market Key Trends & Challenges

The experts from the Market Research Future portray that the market for rectenna is reflecting a healthy growth as rectenna is high on its potentials. Rectenna is essentially a signal and power transmission component that is generally used for wireless communication and radar communication systems. The beneficiaries of the rectenna are taking their market towards positive growth in the future.

As these devices are still under their nascent stage, yet continuous research is going on these devices to improve the configuration and capabilities of rectennas. Such a factor has also been one of the essential ones driving the market to a great extent. At the same time, rectenna devices and its applications in connected automotive vehicles have enabled automobile manufacturers to enhance autonomous driving capabilities by offering features such as wireless power transmission for electric vehicles and efficient transmission of radio signals. In fact, in several applications, rectennas also provide grander capabilities in comparison to chip-based antennas that are also eminently used in smartphones. All these applications of rectennas have eventually increased the demand for it across the region, which has also substantially assisted the global market of rectenna growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, with the advent of 5G, mobile bandwidth is expected to expand, leading to a new era of immersive experience, connectivity, and efficient data transfer. 5G technology in mobile broadband services is probable to use high-frequency bands requiring robust antennas with a higher traffic capacity, broader spectrum, and faster download speeds. Observing this, the demand for mobile broadband is rising, resulting in increased data transmission as well as the growing adoption of rectennas for well-organized communication. The 5G technology with the adoption of rectennas is prosperous for the market as it is fast, receptive, and power-efficient, which is compelling to upgrade networks.

Rectenna Market — Segmentation

The global rectenna market as per the segmental analysis, has been segmented by type and application.

In terms of type: Radio Frequency (RF) rectenna and optical rectenna are the segments.

In terms of application: RFID, Wireless power transmission, contactless cards, proximity cards, and energy harvesting are the segments.

Regional Outlook

Globally, the rectenna market has been studied among crucial regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.

Among these regions, the Asia Pacific region has recorded to be the fastest-growing market, as several technological advancements by the antenna manufacturers in countries of China, Japan, and South Korea are creating possibilities for local companies to manufacture and cater to various application areas.

The market in North America is probable to be at the second spot for the rectenna market due to the abundant occurrence of telecommunication equipment manufacturers as well as emerging smart devices markets. The US is one of the affluent countries for investors to invest in the production of rectennas for the availability of manufacturing infrastructure and a highly-skilled workforce. In fact, the US acquires approximately 70% of the rectennas market in North America. Other than this, industry automation and higher adoption of smart homes in the US also creates the need for efficient data transfer, which is termed as a significant part of the growth of the rectenna market across the North America region.

In the last, advancement and exponential growth in consumer electronics vertical, and the need for wireless power transmission across the region of Europe is one of the foremost factors driving the growth of the rectennas market.

