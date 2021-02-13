Global OPTIC NERVE GLIOMA Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Optic nerve glioma or optic glioma or juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma is a type of brain tumour primarily affecting the optic nerve cells. Optic nerve gliomas are slow growing, rare and mostly found in children. Its occurrence in individuals over age 20 is quite rare and any other occurrence is associated with the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis type 1, or NF1 in approximately 30% of the cases. Symptoms of an optic nerve glioma are nausea and vision disturbances, vomiting, balance problems, involuntary eye movements, memory impairment, delay in growth etc.

daytime sleepiness is also witnessed in a large number of patients. The pressure exerted by these tumours may cause secondary effects such as hormonal problems due to effects on the pituitary gland. Optic nerve gliomas comprise about 1% of all intracranial tumours. About 10% of optic nerve gliomas are located within an optic nerve, one third in both optic nerve and chiasm which is an area where the left and right optic nerves cross and approximately one third involve the chiasm itself. The remaining one fourth optic nerve gliomas are in the hypothalamus and approximately 5 .5% gliomas are multi-centric.

Product development and development of novel drugs is the most attractive strategy for the optic nerve glioma industry. As there is no effective treatment for malignant optic nerve gliomas, advent of any novel drug will have a remarkable effect on the existing treatment market. Any novel drug is expected to be a market leader with minimum marketing expenditure. The high development cost of novel anticancer drugs is a constraint on the market. Thus, pioneering in the drug development can pose to benefit the new entrants of the market.

Global Optic Nerve Glioma Market Players

Key players profiled in the report are Emcure pharmaceuticals ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Pfizer Inc., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and others and others.

Regional Analysis

The global optic nerve glioma market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominate this market, particularly North America due to high healthcare expenditure in the region.

Rising screening are major drivers for the growth of Europe optic nerve glioma market. Some other factors such as growing cancer research, advanced healthcare facilities, and adoption of new therapies are driving the growth for the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and high potential market for optic nerve glioma. This growth is majorly attributed to developing healthcare sector, changing healthcare practices, growing number of cases and rising demand from the countries like China..

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to have limited growth due to some factors such as traditional healthcare practices, limited access and availability of the products, poor public healthcare expenditure etc.

Segmentation

The global optic nerve glioma market has been segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment and end users.

Based on types, the market has been segmented as malignant optic nerve glioma and benign optic nerve glioma.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented into neurological exam, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), biopsy and others.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

