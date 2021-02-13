Commercial Water Purifiers Market 2020-2025 – Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers- Best Water Technology, Fairey (Doulton), Midea, Ozner, Litree

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

Scope of the Report:

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

The demand of Commercial water purifier worldwide is increasing quickly, and it is forecasted to continue in the following several decades. At the same time, as more enterprises have entered the market and the capacity of water purifier is increasing too fast, currently a lot of water purifier enterprises don?t have enough sales order for producing in a full capacity.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese water purifier industry is not only begin to transit to high-end water purifier products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Commercial Water Purifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Commercial Water Purifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M Purification Inc.

Omnipure

Osmio Solutions Ltd.

OptiPure

Selecto

WaterCare Ltd.

Pentair Inc. (Everpure)

Canature

Brita GmbH

Best Water Technology

Fairey (Doulton)

Midea

Ozner

Litree

Qinyuan Group. Co., Ltd

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Chemical Based

Reverse Osmosis

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Restaurant

Hostel

Offices

Other Public Places

