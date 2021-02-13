Global Tunnel Sensor Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2025

According to Market Research Future, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into solution, service, connectivity, application, and region.

By solution, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into visibility monitoring, air flow monitoring, air quality monitoring, filter monitoring, fire monitoring, and others. Among these solutions, the air quality monitoring segment dominated the global tunnel sensor market in 2018 and is projected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period 2019–2025. The increasing concentration of toxic gases has fueled the adoption of tunnel sensors in the market. On the contrary, the market for visibility monitoring solution is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8197

By services, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into installation services, maintenance services, and consulting services. Of these services, the installation services segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Increasing construction of tunnels in developing economies has fueled the growth of installation services segment. However, the maintenance services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth among all the services during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/1376381

By connectivity, the global tunnel sensor market has been bifurcated into wired and wireless. The demand for wireless tunnel sensors is estimated to increase through the forecast period owing to the technological advancements and the adoption of IoT for real-time analysis of air quality, visibility, and traffic monitoring across the tunnels. Thus, the wireless segment is expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190944593303/the-global-tunnel-wireless-sensor-market-is

Based on application, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into road tunnels, rail tunnels, and others. Increasing connectivity to favor smooth transportation across countries has encouraged construction companies to build tunnels over and under the roads. This has largely impacted the adoption of tunnel sensors to monitor and analyze the concentration of hazardous gases and maintain the quality of air across the tunnel.

By region, the global tunnel sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. The North American region is expected to dominate the global market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period 2019–2025 owing to increasing demand for connectivity across developing countries such as India and Taiwan.

ALSO READ: https://futuremarketreportss.wordpress.com/2020/02/21/the-global-tunnel-wireless-sensor-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-significant-rate-during-the-forecast-period-2019-2025/

Key Players

According to Market Research Future, the key players in the tunnel sensor are DURAG GROUP (Germany), SAGE Automation (Australia), Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd (UK), Tunnel Sensors Ltd (UK), Ecotech (Australia), Advance Technologies Asia (ATA) (Malaysia), Geonica (Spain), PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany), Altech Corporation (US), and CODEL International Ltd (UK). These players contribute a significant share in the growth of tunnel sensor market.

ALSO READ: https://telegra.ph/The-global-Tunnel-Wireless-Sensor-Market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-significant-rate-during-the-forecast-period-20192025-02-21

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/