Global Public safety solution for smart city Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

The surging application of the smart city concept is expected to promote the development of the market in the near future. Reports that conveys an understanding of the information and communication technology industry has been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that judge the market progress and options for growth. The market shows the latent to gain USD 299 billion by the year 2023 in its revenues.

The urbanization rates have peaked around the world with more cities trying to deal with the influx of residents by using smart city concepts to deal with overcrowding problems while improving the lives of citizens. Thus, the use of public safety solutions for a smart city to improve safety measures is expected to gain impetus in the coming years. Moreover, the need to carry out efficient management of resources is expected to define the development in the market for public safety solution for smart city in the approaching period.

Segmentation:

The segment-based insight into the public safety solution for smart city market size is conducted on the basis of services, solution, region and application. Based on the solution, the public safety solution for smart city market is segmented into critical communication network, backup and recovery system, biometric security and authentication system, emergency and disaster management, public address and general alarm, and surveillance system. Based on the service, the public safety solution for smart city market is bifurcated into managed services and professional services. Based on the application, the public safety solution for smart city market consists of public transportation security, disaster management, critical infrastructure security, firefighting services, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, medical emergency service, and others. By regions, the public safety solution for smart city market consists of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions in the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the public safety solution for smart city market encompasses regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions in the world. The North American region is governing the public safety solution for smart city market tracked by the European, and the Asia Pacific region. The significant progress in public safety solution for smart city market in the North American region is attributed to the technological developments and intensifying implementation of cloud technology and the adoption of the internet of things in the region. The U.S. is the leading public safety solution for smart city market in the region and has created incomes worth USD 15,746.5 million in 2016. The APAC region is projected to continue to be among the limited positive spots in the market for the period of the forecast period. Swift urbanization connected with smart city projects and industrialization is projected to support the advance of the market in the APAC region.

Competitive Analysis

The stabilization of export trends in the international market is expected to further encourage the market’s development in the coming period. The governmental bodies around the world are increasing their contribution to market development. The enhancement of production resources is expected to create a favorable impetus for the advance of the market. The contenders in the market are crafting their strategy in a way that supports optimum profits and resource utilization. The improvement in international trade is expected to further develop the development of the market in the coming years. The amplification in the number of investments is predicted to motivate the market considerably in the coming years. The presence of apt investments or funding is expected to motivate the progress of the global market in the forecast period. The development of more integrated supply channels is anticipated to provide an upper hand to the market contenders in the forthcoming period.

The substantial contenders in the public safety solution for smart city market are NEC Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Thales Corporation (France), Huawei Technologies (China), Northrop German Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), and Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.) among others.

