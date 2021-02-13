Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2027

Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The global market for tissue paper packaging machines consists of packaging lines as well as stand-alone units, consisting mainly of components such as wrappers, packers, case packers, etc.

specially designed for roll and folded goods. The industry is affected by factors such as demand for tissue paper goods on the consumer and away from home (AFH) industry, the cost of producing tissue paper jumbo rolls, and technical innovation. Tissue paper packaging machine producers across the globe have seen an increase in demand for tissue paper goods from customers and hence an improvement in the manufacturing capability of the machines. With the increasing consumption of bath and toilet tissue paper, the demand for toilet roll converting machine line is expected to increase many fold in the next five years. Manufacturers of tissue papers are now investing in the extension and upgrade of manufacturing lines that can manufacture and distribute high quality tissue paper items such as toilet rolls and kitchen rolls. Jumbo kitchen rolls, along with multi-purpose rolls, are experiencing strong revenue growth due to premium offerings by established industry players. Various manufacturers of tissue paper packaging machines are adopting the strategy of product launch along with merger and acquisition to expand the product portfolio. For instance, On 8th July 2019, Omet Srl, Europe’s leading maker of tissue paper processing devices, invested in content advancement with the partner Italian Research Center. Further, Fabio Perini released MYPERINI in Turkey on 20th March 2018. The new tissue conversion and packing line guarantees quicker distribution at a fair price.

Moreover, Gambini S.p . A. launched the G4U full pilot line from the unwinders to the log saw in 2018. This has a positive impact on the demand for tissue paper converters, and several leading players have made two-fold investments in product growth and expanded consumer scope by acquisition. For example, On 29th July 2019, the Chinese company BaoSuo Paper Machinery Manufacturing Co. , Ltd., launched a fully automatic napkin production line YC-PL with a development speed of 150 m / min. On 06 August 2019, Fabio Parini S.p . A. acquired Roll Tec Cilindro Ltd, headquartered in Brazil, to expand its business. In August 2019, Paper Conversion Machine Company launched a meridian laser anilox cleaner that cleans the sheet without the use of chemicals.

The regional analysis of global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of tissue papers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fabio Perini S.p.A.

Tissue Machinery Company S.p.A.

BaoSuo Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

STAX Technologies D.O.O.

Shanghai Soontrue Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

Dechangyu Paper Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd.

M.T.C. (Macchine Trasformazione Carta) S.R.L.

Wangda Industrial Co., Limited

Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp.

Unimax Group Engineering & Development Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machine Type:

Toilet Rolls Packaging Lines

Kitchen Rolls Packaging Lines

Tissue Fold Packaging Lines

By Operation:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tissue Paper Packaging Machines Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

