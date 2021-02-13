Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Dropbox (US)

Microsoft (US)

Box (US)

Citrix Systems (US)

Syncplicity by Axway (US)

Egnyte (US)

BlackBerry (Canada)

IBM (US)

VMware (US)

Google (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Software and Technology

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Legal

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

