Global Mobile Payment Technology Market Research Report 2021

Mobile Payment Technology market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Payment Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
PayPal
Boku, Inc
Fortumo
AT & T
Vodafone Ltd
Bharti Airtel Ltd
Google
Apple
Microsoft Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proximity Payment
Near field Communication (NFC)
QR Code Payment
Remote Payment
SMS-based
USSD/STK
Direct Operator Billing (Credit/debit card-based)
Digital Wallet
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Hospitality & Tourism
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America