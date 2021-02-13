Global In-Memory Database Market: Current Market Scenario and Industry Forecasts 2021-2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “In-Memory Database Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the In-Memory Database market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the In-Memory Database industry. Growth of the overall In-Memory Database market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

In-Memory Database Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the In-Memory Database industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the In-Memory Database market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Teradata

Amazon Web Services

Tableau Software

Kognitio

VoltDB

Datastax

Enea Ab

Mcobject

Altibase

Starcounter. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type In-Memory Database market is segmented into

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) Based on Application In-Memory Database market is segmented into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility