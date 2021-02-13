resident Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen unless th

epublicans Sens. Tim Scott and Ben Sasse were sitting in the back of the chamber talking ahead of the final vote and appeared to be guessing who would vote. Scott kept flashing the No. 5 with his hand.

When the vote started, Republican Sen. Susan Collins closed the folder on her desk. After she voted guilty, she stared straight ahead. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski did the same after her “guilty” vote – she looked straight ahead, jaw set.

When Sen. Bill Cassidy voted, he stood up, black bag laying on top of his desk, both hands on top of it, and said “guilty.” Cassidy left the room while the “R’s” were being called, at around when Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen was voting.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer glared at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when the Republican voted to acquit Trump.

Republican Sen. John Thune, who ultimately voted not guilty, looked visibly uncomfortable the entire time. His head was in his hands, and he clasped and unclasped his hands several times. He shook his feet beneath him.

When Thune finally voted, his “not guilty” was done in barely audible volume. Murkowski, who sits behind him, shot a glare at the back of his head.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who sits behind Republican Sen. Richard Burr, went to Burr when the vote was over and patted him on the back and they started briefly chatting.

On his way out, Burr walked by Sasse, grabbed his arm, and they chatted, almost whispering, for a minute or two.

More on today’s vote: The final vote was 57 guilty to 43 not guilty, short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict.

But the seven Republican senators who voted against former President Trump amounted to a number higher than even Trump’s legal team had expected, marking a stark departure from the first impeachment trial where only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, found Trump guilty.

14 min ago

Leahy, the trial presiding officer, says he worked hard to be impartial

From CNN’s Ryan Nobles

Sen. Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate Chamber after presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday, February 13.

Sen. Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate Chamber after presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington on Saturday, February 13. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, said he understands the important role he played as presiding judge and he worked as hard as he could to be impartial.

“Well, I’ve presided over hundreds of hours before. Nothing like this I, I realized the significance,” he said.

When asked about the seven Republicans who voted to convict, Leahy demurred. “I don’t want to comment on that, I just tried to be as impartial as I possible could in that position.”

10 min ago

Why McConnell says he voted not guilty

From CNN’s Adrienne Vogt

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Source: Senate TV

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said if former President Trump was still in office, “I would have carefully considered whether the House managers proved their specific charge.”

“But after intense reflection, I believe the best constitutional reading shows that Article II Section 4 exhausts the set of persons who can legitimately be impeached, tried or convicted. It’s the president, it’s the vice president and civil officers. We have no power to convict and disqualify a former office holder who is now a private citizen,” McConnell said.

“Donald Trump’s no longer the president. Likewise, the provision states that officers subject to impeachment and conviction shall be removed from office if convicted,” he said, emphasizing “from office.”

McConnell did not count out the possibility of Trump being tried in civil or criminal courts.

“President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen unless the statute of limitations is run, still liable for everything he did while in office. Didn’t get away with anything yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation. And former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one,” he said.

McConnell said the Senate’s decision to acquit Trump does not condone the violence on Jan. 6.

“It simply shows that senators did what the former President failed to do. We put our constitutional duty first,” he said.

As Senate majority leader last month, McConnell rebuffed calls by Senate Democrats for a speedy trial during Trump’s final days in office.

Watch:

21 min ago

McConnell: “Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking” Capitol riot

