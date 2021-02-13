Global Sportswear Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Sportswear in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Sportswear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nike
Adidas
UNDER ARMOUR
Puma
Columbia
ASICS
Patagonia
Marmot
THE NORTH FACE
Burton
Volcom
Montbell
Obermeyer
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Hats
Upper Garment
Under Clothing
Skirts
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sportswear for each application, including
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
