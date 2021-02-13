Market Live 2021: Global Home Remodeling Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years| COVID19 Impact Analysis | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “Home Remodeling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Home Remodeling market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Home Remodeling industry. Growth of the overall Home Remodeling market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Home Remodeling Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Home Remodeling industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Home Remodeling market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Andersen Corporation

ABC Supply Co.

Inc.

Builders FirstSource Inc.

Ferguson Enterprises

Franklin Building Supply

JELD-WEN

Kohler

Masco Corporation

Pella Corporation

The Sherwin – Williams Company

Harvey Building Products

BMC Stock Holdings

National Wholesale Supply

Lu Kitchen & Bath

Enterprise Wholesale

Webb Concrete & Building Materials

APCO Industries

United Wholesale Supply

Mayer Electric Supply Company

Woodhill Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply

HD Supply Holdings

Watsco

M S International

F. W. Webb Company

Keller Supply

T & A Supply Company

Mac Arthur

Pacific Coast Supply

R.E. Michel Company. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Home Remodeling market is segmented into

DIY

DIFM Based on Application Home Remodeling market is segmented into

Kitchen Additions and Improvements

Bathroom

HVAC

Electrical Construction