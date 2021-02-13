Global Metal Recycling Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Metal Recycling market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Nucor Corporation
Commercial Metals
Aurubis
Arcelormittal
MIS Metal Management
European Metal Recycling
Tata Steel
BaoWusteel Group
Remondis
Rethmann
Der Grüne Punkt
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Silver (Ag)
Gold (Au)
Platinum Group Metals
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Building and construction
Ship building
Equipment manufacturing
Packaging
Consumer appliances
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America