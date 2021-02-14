Global Smart Irrigation Market 2021: Industry Demand, Insight & Forecast By 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Smart Irrigation Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Smart Irrigation market for 2021-2026.

The “Smart Irrigation Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Smart Irrigation industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Stevens Water Monitoring System

Banyan Water

Blossom

ET Water

Delta-T Devices. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Weather-based Controller Systems

Sensor-based Controller Systems On the basis of the end users/applications,

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes