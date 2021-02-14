Global Indoor Location Based Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global indoor location-based services market will reach $49.54 billion by 2026, growing by 33.6% annually over 2020-2026 owing to technological advancement and rising demand for digital platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 98 figures, this 181-page report “Global Indoor Location Based Services Market 2020-2026 by Component, Device, Application, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global indoor location based services market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global indoor location based services market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Device, Application, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Services

• Deployment and Integration

• Application Support and Maintenance

• Consulting and Training

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Beacon

• Mobile Sensor

• RFID Tag

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Analytics and Insights

• Campaign Management

• Enterprise Services

• Automotive Services

• Consumer Services

• Location and Alerts

• Maps

• Location-based Advertising Services

• Proximity Beacons

• Precision Geo-targeting

• Secure Transactions and Redemptions

• Other Applications

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Context Aware Technology

• OTDOA and E-OTDOA

• RFID and NFC

• Satellite, Microwave and Infrared Sensing

• Other Technologies

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government & Public Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Media & Entertainment

• Hospitality

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Technology, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global indoor location based services market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GloPos Technologies

Google LLC

IndoorAtlas Ltd

Linside Secure

Micello Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Navizon Inc

Qualcomm, Inc.

Ruckus Networks, Inc.

Shopkick, Inc.

YOOSE Pte. Ltd.

