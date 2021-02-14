Market Live 2021: Global Shirt Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years| COVID19 Impact Analysis | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “Shirt Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Shirt market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Shirt industry. Growth of the overall Shirt market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Shirt Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Shirt industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Shirt market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Hansoll

Esquel

Shenzhou

SAE-E

American Apparel

Li-Ning

Hanes

HLA

Gildan

TAL apparel

The Shirt Factory

Luen Thai

ECLAT

Jinadasa Garments

New Wide

Metersbonwe

Makalot Ind.

Chenfeng Group

Semir

Seidensticker

Inditex

Alok

Tainan Enterprises

GK

Bridge Group. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Shirt market is segmented into

T-Shirt

Polo Shirt

Dress Shirt

Others Based on Application Shirt market is segmented into

Direct-Sale Store

Franchisee Store