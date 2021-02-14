Global Depilatory Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

With more women entering the global workforce, the demand for and the affordability of depilatory products have increased. The rising numbers of salons and spas also increase product use.

The increasing demand for DIY hair removal methods is a key factor driving the growth prospects of this market over the next several years. Preferences for salons is declining, particularly for regular use, with people increasingly choosing cost-effective DIY methods of removal of unwanted hair. Moreover, most hair removal creams have moisturizing and skin smoothening properties, leading to their increasing popularity. Additionally, DIY kits are readily available to cater to the requirements of on-the-go customers.

In terms of geography, Europe led the global depilatory products market. The growing preference for staying well-groomed is one of the key factors driving this market’s growth in Europe. Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers of depilatories as efficient, safe, and convenient options to stay well-groomed will propel the growth prospects of this market in the region.

The global depilatory products market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous large and medium-sized providers. However, the growing presence of international players in the market, regional players are finding it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of pricing. The vendors compete on the basis of product differentiation, product portfolio, quality, and pricing. The vendor competition is likely to intensify with several product launches, price discounting, and mergers and acquisitions.

The global Depilatory Products market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Depilatory Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Depilatory Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Depilatory Products in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Depilatory Products manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American International Industries

Church & Dwight

L’Oréal

Nad’s

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Coty

Dabur

Edgewell Personal Care

Jolen

Revitol

Vi-John Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Women’s razors and blades

Women’s electric hair removal devices

Hair removal creams, waxes, and wax strips

Segment by Application

Shaving

Creams

Waxing

Sugaring

Laser treatment

Electrolysis

