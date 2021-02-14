Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

The report forecast global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Platform Screen Doors (PSD) industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Platform Screen Doors (PSD) by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market for 2015-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Platform Screen Doors (PSD) according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Platform Screen Doors (PSD) company.

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized) :

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key Companies

Nabtesco

Westinghouse

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Panasonic

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

KTK

Manusa

Market by Type

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height Type

Market by Application

Metro

Other Transportation

