Global Airless Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Global Airless Packaging Market is expected to exhibit a strong 4.53% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global airless packaging market is expected to grow to a valuation of USD 5.6 billion by 2025, according to the report. The report gives readers a clear overview of the trend in the global airless packaging market, examining the market’s historical growth trajectory through the review period and up to the market’s present status. The historical growth trajectory exhibited by the airless packaging market is examined in detail in the report, and the direction taken by the market to reach its present status is elaborated upon in great detail. Thus, the major trends operating in the global airless packaging market are examined in great detail in the report. Major drivers and restraints operating on the global airless packaging market are examined in the report in great detail. The leading players in the global airless packaging market are also profiled in the report, in order to give readers an accurate understanding of the market’s competitive landscape. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global airless packaging market.

Airless packaging is a form of liquid dispensing packaging that prevents normal atmospheric air from coming in contact with the formulation inside. Such packaging products are mainly used to avoid product contamination. Various types of packaging products are used in various end-use industries such as personal care and home care products, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. The global airless packaging market is projected to witness substantial growth until the end of 2025.

The growth is estimated to be driven by the increasing demand for premium range products and reduced wastage of products. Airless packaging is a type of packaging that helps to increase the shelf life of products. The increasing use of dispensing pumps that are produced using plastic and glass has created a demand for airless packaging for sensitive products, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, with minimum wastage. Zero wastage is a crucial parameter in the packaging industry to ensure minimum wastage of the original content. The rising demand for premium range products in several markets across the world has accelerated the growth of the market, along with the growth in the interest among consumers in purchasing high-end products for home care and personal care.

Concerns regarding the prices of raw materials such as plastics and glass abound in the global airless packaging market, as these prices are highly dependent on the availability, global and local demand and supply trends, and government regulations. The fluctuations in financial performance can adversely affect the market. The changing consumption patterns due to positive economic indicators is expected to enhance the growth of the packaging industry, leading to the use of airless packaging in food and beverages, creating increased market scope in developing countries.

Competitive Leader board:

Leading players in the global airless packaging market include Albea SA, Quadpack, Silgan Holdings Inc., Aptar Group Inc., APC Packaging, Lumson SpA, HCP Packaging, and Fusion PKG.

In September 2019, Quadpack acquired the cosmetics packaging operations and commercial rights to the patented bi-injection blow molding (BIBM) process of German plastic parts manufacturer Inotech.

Segmentation:

The global airless packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, packaging type, dispenser type, end use, and region.

By material, the global airless packaging market is segmented into plastic, glass, and others.

By packaging type, the global airless packaging market is segmented into bottles and jars, bags and pouches, and tubes.

By dispenser type, the global airless packaging market is segmented into pumps, dropper, and twist and click.

By end use, the global airless packaging market is segmented into personal care and home care, pharmaceutical, and food and beverages.

Regional Analysis:

Europe dominates the global airless packaging market due to the growing government support for efficient packaging the ensures zero wastage of the product.

