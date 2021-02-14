Global Dental Implants: Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary

The dental implant market is estimated at REDACTED in 2018, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED, and expected to reach nearly REDACTED in 2023.

– Untreated tooth decay is considered to be the most prevalent of the 291 conditions studied between 1990 and 2010 in the international Global Burden of Disease Study. – Severe periodontitis, which is estimated to affect between 5 and 20 percent of the population around the world, was found to be the sixth most common condition. Oral cancer is among the 10 most common cancers in the world, and even more prevalent in South Asia, with numbers expected to rise due to increasing tobacco and alcohol consumption.

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2052591/hair-salon-equipment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/

– Europe dominates the dental implant market, followed by North America. This is due to the majority of the key players in the dental implant industry being situated in Europe. The high cost of dental implant treatment in Europe and North America, when compared to other countries, as well as increased healthcare spending and disposable incomes are other reasons for the increased market share. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period, and this growth is driven by factors such as increasing oral diseases, a rising geriatric population and growing disposable incomes of the people in this region.

– The American Academy of Implant Dentistry has estimated that over 69% of Americans between ages 35 and 44 years have at least one missing tooth. Moreover, as a developed region, the U.S. population has a higher affordability rate for dental implant procedures. High healthcare spending in this region is expected to propel market growth.

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2616225/hair-salon-equipment-market-size-share-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/

– The titanium dental implant segment dominated the product market in 2016, owing to the wide use of dental implants made of this material. The biocompatible nature of the pure form of titanium is the main reason for its wide usage in the industry.

– The zirconium segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period. Zirconium functions with nearly the same features as those of titanium, but with higher esthetics and a lesser chance for allergy. Titanium implants are generally fabricated either as one-piece or two-piece systems, whereas zirconium implants are made as one-piece systems. Two-piece implants offer better features, such as their use to support overdentures.

Implants are manufactured in different sizes (length and width), which enable the dental practitioner to choose the implants according to the patient’s bone dimensions.Report Scope:

This report provides a detailed analysis of the dental implant market, segmented according to the type of material used, product type, value, end user and region. On the basis of materials, the market is divided into titanium and zirconium implants. On the basis of implant type, the market is divided into tapered and parallel-walled dental implants. Based on the value, they are divided into premium and non-premium dental implants. On the basis of end users, the market is divided into dental clinics and hospitals, dental laboratories and dental colleges and research establishments, and on the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1629700/hair-salon-equipment-research-report-2026/

The report also includes a discussion of the major drivers and global dynamics, along with the political, economic, social and technological factors that impact the market. The report provides market size estimates for the year 2017 (considered as a base year), 2018, and a forecast for 2023. Market estimates and forecast figures are provided for all major market segments. A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which provides trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements.

ALSO READ: https://penzu.com/p/2f90f006

The report concludes with a special focus on the company profiles and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the dental implant market.

Report Includes:

– 45 tables

– Detailed overview and an industry analysis of the dental implant market

– Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Middle East and Africa

– Segmentation of the global market by type of material used, implant type, end user, and region

– Discussion of the major drivers and global dynamics, along with the political, economic, social and technological factors that impact the market

– A relevant patent analysis

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s727/sh/c0cdb0c2-b2a3-9476-945f-f8c51328929e/e5db9da0bb0d62a1aacab4ab487b8476

– Examination of the competitive landscape

– Detailed profiles of the major market players, including 3M Company, Bicon Llc., Biohorizons Iph, Dentsply Sirona, Neoss International, Nobel Biocare, Osstem Implants Co. Ltd., TBR Dental Group and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/