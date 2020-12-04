E-Book Reader United States Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the E-Book Reader market.

An e-book reader is a portable electronic device for reading digital books and periodicals, also known as an electronic book reader. The e-book reader is normally designed to operate for long hours by consuming minimal power. Most e-book readers rely on the e-ink technology for their displays. E-book readers have lots of advantages like portability, capacity, foreign language learning, better reading and free e-books. Demand for e-book reader is expected to be supported by an increasing adaptation of online content into the educational curriculum, increasing adoption of e-books, growing e-learning market and increasing availability of free e-books on the internet. However, in terms of market revenue growth, the global e-book reader market is anticipated to witness low revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets.

The United States e-learning market is currently on an upswing and is witnessing a boom in revenue growth owing to its great market potential as the next generation education system. The United States education sector is experiencing a shift in e-learning models fueled by the exploding demand for connected devices and digital education across the world.

Market Analysis and Insights: United States E-Book Reader Market

The United States E-Book Reader market size is projected to reach US$ 53750 million by 2026, from US$ 25910 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026.

United States E-Book Reader Scope and Market Size

E-Book Reader market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-Book Reader market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the E-Book Reader market is segmented into

E Ink Screen

LCD Screen

Segment by Application, the E-Book Reader market is segmented into

Organized Retail Store

Unorganized Retail Store

E-Commerce

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The E-Book Reader market is analysed and market size information is provided by business regions.The key regions covered in the E-Book Reader market are New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and E-Book Reader Market Share Analysis

E-Book Reader market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in E-Book Reader business, the date to enter into the E-Book Reader market, E-Book Reader product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Amazon

Rakuten Kobo

Barnes & Noble

Hanvon Technology

Onyx Book

PocketBook International

Aluratek

Bookeen

ECTACO

Ematic

Arta Tech

Wexler Flex

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the E-Book Reader market in United States?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in E-Book Reader market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this E-Book Reader market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this E-Book Reader market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and american regional players in the E-Book Reader market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in E-Book Reader american market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the E-Book Reader industry?

