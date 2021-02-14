Global North America Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the North America Pet Food Packaging Market 2020 is expected to grow significantlu over the review period, securing a substantial market valuation and a healthy 5.26% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising pet adoption, creativity in packaging and increased disposable income for pet owners are key factors driving the demand for pet food packaging. Strict pet-food regulations hamper the market.

North America is seeing pet adoption rates rise. These numbers are expected to increase with the mushrooming of animal shelters and increasing humanization. Growing pet adoption has a positive effect on the pet food industry and on the parallel packaging market. With growing awareness of pet homelessness and pet euthanization in households, the rate of pet adoption is rapidly changing. Important efforts and encouragement from city governments, who have a duty to help neighborhood animals by sponsorship of local programs and facilities, along with guidance and initiatives taken by organizations such as APPA and AVMA, have proven to be the key factors responsible for increasing pet adoption.

Various pet food manufacturers are rapidly requiring product differentiation and comprehensive product offerings. The investment by packaging companies in packaging technology and materials has also been made to meet the demands of the pet food industry for differentiated products.

Segmental Analysis

The North America Pet Food Packaging market has been analyzed based on food type, product, animal type, packaging material, and country.

Based on the packaging material, the market has been segmented plastic, into paper & paperboard, and others. Plastic packaging dominates the market in North America.

Based on the animal type, the market has been segmented into cat, dog, fish, and others. Dog segment is accounted for the largest market share due to more preference for dogs during pet adoption.

Based on the food type, the market has been segmented into small pet food, pet snacks, pet treats, and cat litter. Pet snacks accounted for the signficant share in the market of North America.

Regional Analysis

The geographical overview of the global market has been analyzed in four major regions, comprising the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

The pet food packaging market in North America has been divided into countries like the USA, Canada and Mexico. The US is North America’s largest market for pet food packaging. The country has witnessed increasing pet adoption followed by multiple care center mushrooming and adoption units. In addition, there is a concentration of various pet food processing companies as well as parallel packaging firms. During the forecast period, North America’s market is estimated at 5.34 per cent CAGR. The U.S. recorded 124.6 million houses, out of which 79.7 million houses registered with pets, which is 65 percent of the total household, according to the APPA survey 2014-2016.

Canada has seen increase in disposable income among pet owners. There is a shifting trend of pet adoption due to the increasing concern of animal cruelty and euthanization. That is expected to drive the country’s pet food packaging industry.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the north american pet food packaging market as identified by MRFR are Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Winpak Ltd., Ampac Packaging, Llc, Sealed Air Corporation, Ardagh Group SA, Huhtamäki Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., Mars Petcare Inc., Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, and Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

