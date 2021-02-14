Global Organic Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Increasing demand of beverages made from natural ingredients is supporting the growth of organic drinks market globally. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Organic Drinks Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the organic drinks market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

Globally the Organic Drinks Market Demand share in beverage industry is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by the rising consumption of low-calorie, natural and healthy drinks in the developed countries. The high anti-oxidant content of the organic beverage helps in the proper functioning of the body and hence the popularity is increasing in various regions. The instant powder segment of organic drinks are estimated to grow at a higher growth rate based on the convenience usage and high shelf-life. Due to the high health benefits, the consumption of organic drinks is anticipated to increase at a steady growth rate.

Consumption of instant organic drinks is increasing at a steady rate. Also, with the increase in consumption of instant drinks, the sachets segment is found to grow at a steady rate. The on-the-go drinks popularity has increased the sale of ready-to-drink organic drinks amongst the all consumer groups in the world. New innovations as anticipated to take place in the organic drinks manufacture as the demand of the product is raising globally.

Latest Industry Updates

Dec 2017: he Campbell Soup Co. has completed its $700 million acquisition of Pacific Foods of Oregon, a producer of organic broth and soup, shelf-stable plant-based beverages and meals and sides. The deal, which was announced in July, had been stalled by a lawsuit filed against Pacific Foods by a former shareholder.

Global Organic Drinks Market – Competitive Analysis

Established players from North America and Europe are following strategies innovations in their-product line to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of organic drinks in the beverage industries. They are mainly focused on increasing their supply to established industries that have high demand of organic products.

The key players profiled in the organic drinks market are Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Suja Life, LLC (U.S.), Organic Valley (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia), Groupe Danone (France), Purity Organic, LLC (U.S.), and The Better Drinks Co (New Zealand) among many others.

