Global Aerosol Valves Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The market for Aerosol Valves is expected to be driven by numerous factors such as rising demand for aerosol based products in homecare, personal care, and healthcare sectors as it offers ease of handling and occupies less space. In addition to this, rising concerns about personal hygiene and ease of use also influence the market for aerosol valves positively during the forecast period. High growth in the emerging economies and increasing demand for cosmetic products can be attributed to the growth of the market. Aerosol valves are witnessing a steady consumption in the packaging of deodorants, hairsprays, shaving creams, and face & body creams.

The raw materials such as springs and dip tubes, required for manufacturing the product are procured from low-cost suppliers. In the healthcare sector, the rising demand for asthma inhalers and respiratory equipment has triggered the demand for metered valves. Introduction of product innovation involving aerosol valves in food and FMCG products is expected to act as an opportunity for the market of aerosol valves. In the light of features such as durability, ease of use, and high recycling rate, the market segment for continuous valves is accounted for the largest market share in term of both volume and value.

However, fluctuations in the prices of raw material and availability of other options in term of packaging and price are a few factors that hinder the growth of the aerosol valve market. Disposal of aerosol valves, the presence of stringent regulations regarding waste reduction, and rising environmental concerns are some of the factors which act as a challenge for the market growth of aerosol valves.

Market Research Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China is the largest consumer of aerosol valves in Asia Pacific owing to growth and expansion of personal care and healthcare industries in the country which is expected to impact the market for aerosol valves positively. Furthermore, in Japan, the increasing inclination of consumers toward convenient products is expected to drive the aerosol valves market in Asia Pacific.

On the other hand, due to the presence of mature economies like U.S. and Canada, the purchasing power of consumers North America is expected to be high, which will fuel the demand from personal care, automotive, healthcare and food products in the region. As a result, the demand for aerosol valves in the application areas mentioned above is expected to increase substantially. North America accounted for the largest share in 2016, whereas, U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North American aerosol valves market according to MRFR projections. Factors such as economic growth, intense competition among manufacturers, consumer preference for high-quality and convenient packaging are few factors responsible for the increasing demand for aerosol valves in this region.

This study provides an overview of the global aerosol valves market, broadly categorized into two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aerosol valves market by its type, and application, and region.

Key Players

The key players of Global Aerosol Valves market include Aptar Group (U.S.), Precision Valve Corporation (U.S.), Coster Tecnologie Speciali (Italy), Seung IL Corporation (South Korea), LINDAL Group Holding (Germany), Mitani Valve (Japan), Summit Packaging Systems (U.K), Clayton Corp. (U.S.), Newman Green (U.S.), KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice a.s. (Czech Republic), Majesty Packaging System Limited (China) and Salvalco (U.S.).

