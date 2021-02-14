Global Knee replacement Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The global knee replacement market has been growing pervasively mainly due to the advancements in joint replacement surgeries. These advancements that have been changing the way these procedures are performed by providing each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis, pathology, and anatomy.

The market has witnessed a number of such advancements over the past few years. For instance; Smart knee implants that work on an energy harvesting mechanism getting powered from motion and have built-in sensors to monitor changes in the activity.

Another such advancement is robotic-arm assisted total knee application. This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed. These advancements are escalating the market on the global platform, making the knee replacement surgeries far easier for patients and surgeons.

Acknowledging the colossal growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global knee replacement market is poised to expand enormously by 2023 registering a steady CAGR throughout the assessment period (2017 and 2023).

Other major factors positively impacting market growth include the growing prevalence of knee-related pains and disorders. The increasing rate of geriatric population and the diseases associated with the growing age like osteoporosis, diabetes, obesity, and arthritis among others majorly drive the growth of the knee replacement market.

Moreover, knee injuries occurred during the sports and accidental

Moreover, knee injuries occurred during the sports and accidental injuries is another key growth driver of the market. Additionally, technological advancements transpired in the field of knee replacement surgeries and better implant materials are fostering the market growth of the market to an extent.

Leverage to the advent technologies even younger generation is not shying away for undergoing the knee replacement surgeries.

However, the knee replacement market is expected to confront some challenging factors such as unaffordable costs associated with the surgeries, skepticism towards the benefits, and after effects or side effects occurred due to the surgeries are restricting the market growth.

Also, factors such as the increasing

Global Knee Replacement Market – Segmentations

The report has been segmented into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Type of Test : Revision Knee Reconstructive (RKR), Total Knee Replacement (TKR), and Partial (half) Knee Replacement (PKR) Implants among others.

BY Material : Metal Alloy, Ceramic Material, and Strong Plastic Parts among others.

By End-user : Hospital, Clinics, specialty centers, and Rehabilitation Centres among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

