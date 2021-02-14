Global Anti-viral drugs Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Anti-viral drugs are used to treat viral infections and are the only agents acting against viruses as either other drugs are ineffective or too toxic. The market segment of anti-viral drugs is driven by factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure, growing research and development investment, emergence of virus life-threatening diseases like bird flu, strong development pipeline and increasing incidence rates of viral infections particularly HIV. WHO has estimated that in 2015 about 36.7 million people are suffering from HIV/AIDS with 1.1 million deaths occurring due to AIDS-related illness the emergence of donor funding in the treatment of the disease has also increased the demands of anti-viral drug market. Strong research pipeline coupled with rise in research and development investment will be the market driver of the future.

Key Players:

The major participants of this market are: Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca AB, Cipla Inc. and others.

Global Anti-Viral Drugs Market:

The global anti-viral drugs market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures in future. The global anti-viral drugs market is expected to grow with CAGR of ~6.9% during the forecast period. There has been consolidation of the market as a few players have come to dominate the market due to acquisitions and mergers.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, anti-viral drugs market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, America is the largest market for anti-viral drugs with Europe tied for the second space. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in anti-viral drugs market.

Market Segmentation:

Global anti-viral drugs market has been segmented on the basis of on the basis of application, which comprises hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, herpes, influenza and others. On the basis of mechanism of action; market is segmented into nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors and others.

