Uveitis Treatment App Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The global uveitis treatment market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global uveitis treatment market is expected to be valued at USD 764.5 million by 2025, according to the report.

Uveitis is an eye conditions, an inflammation of the middle layer of the eyeball, called the uvea. Uveitis is manifested through symptoms such as redness of the eye, pain, and blurred vision. These are the prime symptoms of uveitis. The disease usually occurs in people aged 20 to 50 and can cause significant distress due to the pain and blurry vision caused by the problem. The growing prevalence of uveitis is the major driver for the global uveitis treatment market over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The growing prevalence of uveitis is due to the increasing threat of air pollution, which is a major causative factor for the inflammation of delicate body parts such as the inner regions of the eye. This is likely to remain a major driver for the uveitis treatment market over the forecast period, as growing urbanization around the world is likely to intensify the problem of air pollution in the coming years.

focus on R&D in the coming years, as the demand for various effective treatments for the condition has driven the demand for product innovation. Coming up with new products for the treatment of uveitis is likely to be a major strategy for players in the uveitis treatment market. In October 2018, for example, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), used in the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis.

Uveitis Treatment Market Segmentation:

The global uveitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, drug class, end use, and region.

By type, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, and others. Anterior uveitis is the largest segment of the global uveitis treatment market. The iris and adjacent tissues are the primary site of anterior uveitis. The topical application of corticosteroid drugs is the major treatment for anterior uveitis.

By drug class, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into corticosteroid drugs, anti-inflammatory drugs, and immunosuppressive drugs. Corticosteroid drugs are widely used to treat uveitis and comprise the largest segment of the global market. Corticosteroids are mainly used in acute cases of uveitis, with anti-inflammatory drugs being preferred for chronic cases.

By end use, the global uveitis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest share in the global market.

