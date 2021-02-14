Global Operating room management Market Research Report 2023

Major players of the Operating Room Management Market are facing hurdles keeping their production facilities operational due to the paucity of adequate personnel and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a first-hand peek into the key drivers and threats to the Operating Room Management Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avail our market reports at unbelievable prices to capitalize on opportunities.

Operating Room Management Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global operating room management market analysis include Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Inc., Getinge AB, TECSYS Inc., Medtronic plc, HCA Healthcare, Healthcare IQ, Becton, Siemens, Owens & Minor Medical, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Dickinson and Company, Merivaara, and EIZO Corporation.

Operating Room Management Market Analysis

Global operating room management market size is projected to expand at 18.6% of CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. This growth is mainly attributable to the growing number of surgical procedures for the treatment of several chronic diseases. Additionally, the need for higher investment for creating highly equipped operating rooms and its high maintenance costs are encouraging the adoption of operating room management, which is likely to propel the market.

Changing the focus of the hospitals and increasing the patient-centric approach coupled with the efficiency of operating room management systems is leading to augment its adoption, which is fueling the Operating room management Market Growth. Further, the operating room management handles the long-term decision-making based on predicted workload and maximizing the usage of personnel and includes patient safety and outcomes, expansion decisions, achieving satisfaction in terms of physicians and patients. These are some of the critical factors which are propelling growth of the global operating room management market. In addition to this, the market is likely to gain benefits from the growing adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing elderly population which is more prone to chronic sickness.

However, the data-concerns among the hospitals and patients are restraining growth of the global operating room management market. Nonetheless, the increase in penetration of connected healthcare devices and big data resulted in boosting its demand, which is fueling the market growth. This factor is encouraging several key players to enter the market, which leads to the consolidation of the U.S. healthcare sector.

Operating Room Management Market Segmentation:

The operating room management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, end user, and region.

Based on the solution, the market is segmented into anesthesia information management solutions, data management & communication solutions, climate solutions, operating room supply management solutions, performance management solutions, scheduling solutions, pre and post-operative management solutions, and others.

Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical units.

Operating Room Management Market Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America is estimated to dominate the global operating room management market owing to the early adoption of advanced technologies along with the popularity of the operating room management tools. Additionally, factors such as massive investment in R&D for innovating the existing products are estimated to benefit the market growth in the region. The increasing number of surgeries coupled with healthy economic conditions in the region is likely to help the region to retain its dominance in the coming years.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market share owing to robust investment for research and development activities. Additionally, robust investment in the countries in Europe, including Germany, France, and the UK. However, Asia Pacific is one of the fastest emerging regions due to the increasing penetration of newer technologies in the developing countries in the region. Robust investment for the adoption of more modern technologies in the region is further opening wide gates of opportunities that are likely to induce growth of the global operating room management market.

Operating Room Management Industry News:

June 2019, TAGNOS and Zebra Technologies announced that with the help of Adventist Health White Memorial (AHWM), they had improved their operating room management system by approximately 10% in the joint workflow optimization solution. This further innovation of the product is likely to benefit the operating room management market growth in coming future.