LYMPHEDEMA DIAGNOSTICS App Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

global lymphedema diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of ~7.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 22.6 million in 2018.

Lymphatic obstruction or lymphedema is a long-term condition where the excess fluid forms in the body tissue and causes swelling commonly called edema. It develops due to the damaged lymphatic system. Sometimes it also develops after the treatment of breast cancer.

The global lymphedema diagnostics market has been segmented based on type, technology, disease type, and end user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into primary and secondary. The secondary lymphedema is likely to hold maximum market share in the global lymphedema diagnostics market owing to the large population related to the secondary lymphedema presence across the globe.

The global lymphedema diagnostics market based on technology has been segregated into lymphoscintigraphy, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, ultrasound imaging, and others. The lymphoscintigraphy segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market due to the large preference for the test.

The global lymphedema diagnostics market based on disease type has been segregated into cancer, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and others. The cancer segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market as a cancer treatment is one of the major factors causing lymphedema.

The end-user segments of the market are hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital’s segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market, as these are the primary locations where patients receive diagnosis & treatment.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global lymphedema diagnostics market are Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Philips, Shimadzu Corporation, Canon, Inc., United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Fluoptics, and Esaote SPA.

Segmentation

