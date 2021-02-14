SCAR REMOVAL App Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Freeze-Drying Equipment Market Size, Growth and Share Analysis by Type (Bench Top, Laboratory, Mobile), Application (Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Surgical Procedures), End User, Forecast To 2024

Freeze Drying Equipment Market Analysis

The Global Freeze-Drying Equipment Market size was valued USD 2.2 billion in 2018 and is likely to develop at an 8.9% CAGR between 2019- 2024, according to the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. A freeze-drying equipment, simply put, is an equipment that is widely utilized to prevent heat-sensitive biological materials, food, pharmaceuticals, and others. Industrial freeze dryers, general purpose freeze dryers, mobile freeze dryers, laboratory freeze dryers, benchtop freeze dryers, and others are the different types of freeze drying equipment.

Freeze drying has become a standard procedure used in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies for stabilizing and storing drug products. This process involves drying delicate biological and heat-sensitive drugs at low temperatures, due to which the physical structure of drugs is maintained. These processed products are used in antibodies and emergency vaccines. Increasing awareness regarding various benefits of the freeze dried product, such as enhanced efficiency related to desiccant drying and air-drying are responsible for the growth of the freeze drying equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising usage of freeze drying equipment in surgical procedures.

Various factors are adding to the global freeze drying equipment market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing use in surgical procedures, growing awareness about its benefits such as improved efficiency associated with air drying and desiccant drying, booming pharmaceutical and food processing industries, increasing use in flower preservation and leather preservation, increasing use in the food processing industry for the burgeoning demand for the custom-built food industry, the increasing consumption of preserved food, and the growing urbanization.

On the contrary, higher setup cost, high maintenance cost, increasing use of alternate drying techniques in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and increasing preference for refurbished lyophilization systems to cut down cost are factors that may limit the freeze drying equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Freeze Drying Equipment Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global freeze drying equipment market based on end user, type, and application.

By type, the freeze drying equipment market is segmented into industrial freeze dryers, general purpose freeze dryers, mobile freeze dryers, laboratory freeze dryers, benchtop freeze dryers, and others. Of these, the industrial freeze dryers segment will lead the market over the forecast period as this is widely used in the food processing market for its high-performance efficiency. This will be followed by the mobile freeze dryers, which is likely to grow at a quick pace for its multi-functionality benefits, ease of use, and portability.

By application, the freeze drying equipment market is segmented into surgical procedures, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and others. Of these, the biotechnology segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the freeze drying equipment market is segmented into hospitals, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

