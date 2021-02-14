North America Facial Recognition Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America facial recognition market is anticipated to grow by 16.0% annually in the forecast period and reach $6,480.7 million by 2030 owing to the rising need for secure authentication technology amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 51 figures, this 114-page report “North America Facial Recognition Market 2020-2030 by Technology (3D, 2D, Analytics), Component (Service, Software, Hardware), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America facial recognition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America facial recognition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– 3D Facial Recognition

– 2D Facial Recognition

– Facial Analytics

Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Services

– Cloud-Based Facial Recognition Services

– Training and Consulting Services

Software Tools

– 3D Facial Recognition

– Thermal Face Recognition

– 2D Facial Recognition

Hardware

– Cameras

– Scanners

– Handheld Devices

– Integrated Devices

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Law Enforcement

– Tracking and Monitoring

– Emotion Recognition

– Access Control

– Other Applications

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Military and Defense

– Government

– Hospitality

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Transportation

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3M Company

Amazon Web Services

Animetrics

Aware

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems

Cross Match

FaceFirst, Inc.

Gemalto

Google

Herta Security

IBM

IDEMIA

Kairos

Keylemon

MorphoTrust

NEC Corporation

Nviso

Techno Brain

XiD Technologies

