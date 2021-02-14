Mine Ventilation Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Ventilation is among the most important functions in a mining operation. Since ventilation directly affects the health and safety of employees working underground, mine owners take the regulation of air flow through a mine very seriously. Factors that determine ventilation design include: the type of mine, its location, the regulations around how much ventilation is required (varies by jurisdiction), and the equipment being used. The latter is especially important because a mine that uses diesel equipment will require more ventilation to dilute the diesel fumes than one that uses electric vehicles.

Scope of the Report:

Globally, the mine ventilation equipment industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of mine ventilation equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Howden, Epiroc and TLT-Turbo, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their mine ventilation equipment and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 30.89% Revenue market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global mine ventilation equipment industry because of the lowest cost of labor and raw material.

The consumption of mine ventilation equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of mine ventilation equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of mine ventilation equipment is still promising.

The worldwide market for Mine Ventilation Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mine Ventilation Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Howden

Epiroc

TLT-Turbo

ABB

ABC Industries

Twin City Fan＆Blower

New York Blower

Zitron

ABC Ventilation Systems

Clemcorp Australia

ECE-COGEMACOUSTIC

Sibenergomash-BKZ

Hurley Ventilation

Parag Fans＆Cooling Systems

Chicago Blower

Multi-Wing

Zibo Jinhe Fan

Spendrup FAN

Specialist Mechanical Engineers

Rotary Machine Equipment

AFS

Shandong China Coal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fans & Blowers

Refrigeration & Cooling Systems

Heating

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mine Ventilation Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mine Ventilation Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mine Ventilation Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mine Ventilation Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mine Ventilation Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Mine Ventilation Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Mine Ventilation Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

